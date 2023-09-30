Home Entertainment English

Titanic submersible movie in the works three months after OceanGate Titan tragedy

The Titan submersible went missing during a deep sea underwater excursion near the wreckage of the Titanic in the Atlantic Ocean in June 2023.

Published: 30th September 2023 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th September 2023 11:51 AM   |  A+A-

This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A feature film based on the tragic story behind OceanGate's Titan submersible is being developed by "Blackening" producer E Brian Dobbins and MindRiot Entertainment.

According to entertainment news outlet Deadline, Dobbins will serve as a co-producer on the fiction project, which will be penned by MindRiot's Justin MacGregor and Jonathan Keasey.

The submersible lost contact with its mother ship 1 hour and 45 minutes into the dive, and four days later, a remotely operated underwater vehicle discovered debris near the Titanic wreck, and the Titan submersible was believed to have imploded.

All five of the crew members aboard the Titan died; they were British businessman Hamish Harding; British-Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood and his 19-year-old son Suleman; former French Navy diver Paul-Henry Nargeolet; and OceanGate CEO Stockton Rush.

"The Titan Tragedy is yet another example of a misinformed and quick-to-pounce system, in this case, our nonstop, 24-7 media cycle that convicts and ruins the lives of so many people without any due process. Our film will not only honour all those involved in the submersible tragedy, and their families, but the feature will serve as a vessel that also addresses a more macro concern about the nature of media today," said Keasey.

The project is part of MindRiot's upcoming slate of docu-series, including one based around Seattle's underground rap scene.

