Jerry Seinfeld’s 'Unfrosted' to premiere in May

Jerry Seinfeld’s comedy film, Unfrosted, is all set to premiere on Netflix on May 3. Along with starring, Seinfeld has also directed and produced the film. Written by Seinfeld along with Spike Feresten and Barry Marder, it is a story inspired by a joke the stand-up comedian said once about the world-shaking invention of Pop-Tarts.

The official synopsis of Unfrosted reads, “Michigan, 1963. Kellogg’s and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast.

A tale of ambition, betrayal, sugar, and menacing milkmen, Unfrosted stars Jerry Seinfeld in his directorial debut.” Apart from Seinfeld, the film also stars Hugh Grant, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, Bill Burr, Maria Bakalova, James Marsden, Max Greenfield, Dan Levy, and Rachel Harris among others.

This is not Seinfeld’s first foray into films. He co-wrote, produced and voiced the lead role, Barry B Benson, in 2007’s Bee Movie. He also performed and executive produced the 2002 documentary Comedian.