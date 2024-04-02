Shakira says 'Barbie' is emasculating to certain extent, her sons hated it

NEW YORK: Pop star Shakira says she and her sons aren't fans of Greta Gerwig's "Barbie" as they found the 2023 summer blockbuster "emasculating".

The singer, who shares sons Milan (11) and Sasha (9), with former husband footballer Gerard Pique, shared her criticism about the film.

Regarded as a cultural phenomenon that explored themes of patriarchy and gender dynamics, "Barbie" grossed USD 1.4 billion worldwide at the box office.

"My sons absolutely hated it ('Barbie'). They felt that it was emasculating. And I agree, to a certain extent," Shakira, 47, told Allure magazine.

As a mother of two sons, the multiple Grammy winner said she wants her children to also feel empowered while "respecting women".