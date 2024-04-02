Tom Hanks-starrer 'Here' to release in November

The makers of Here announced that they have set a wide release for the film on November 27. The upcoming film reunites filmmaker Robert Zemeckis with his frequent collaborator star Tom Hanks after 2022’s Pinocchio.

A Sony Pictures venture, Here revolves around more than one family and spans generations, and the title refers to a place that holds a special place in their hearts. The logline of Here hints at another family-friendly film from the maker of such features as Who Framed Roger Rabbit, the Back to the Future trilogy, Contact, and Cast Away. Zemeckis also shared that Here would use an AI-driven de-ageing technique to showcase the actors’ younger selves.

Hanks and Zemeckis have collaborated on multiple projects, including Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and The Polar Express. Zemeckis’ last film was the Pinocchio retelling, while Hanks was last seen in Freaky Tales. Zemeckis is also producing the film with Derek Hogue, Bill Block, and Jack Rapke. Apart from Hanks, the cast of Here also includes Paul Bettany, Robin Wright, Michelle Dockery, and Kelly Reilly.