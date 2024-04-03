Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman to headline The Roses

Benedict Cumberbatch and Olivia Colman will headline The Roses, a reimagination of the 1981 novel, The War of the Roses. It will be directed by Jay Roach and produced by Searchlight Pictures.

The description of the dark-comedy film reads, “Life seems easy for picture-perfect couple Theo (Cumberbatch) and Ivy (Colman): successful careers, great kids, an enviable sex life. But underneath the façade of the perfect family is a tinderbox of competition and resentment that’s ignited when Theo’s professional dreams come crashing down.”

The first adaptation of Warren Adler’s The War of the Roses was helmed by Danny DeVito in 1989 and starred Michael Douglas and Kathleen Turner in the lead roles. The film, backed by 20th Century Fox, received three Golden Globe and BAFTA nominations.

The script for the upcoming film, The Roses, has been penned by Tony McNamara, who recently worked on Poor Things. It will be produced by Benedict Cumberbatch under his SunnyMarch banner with Leah Clarke and Adam Ackland. Olivia Colman will produce under her South of the River banner with Ed Sinclair and Tom Carver along with Roach and Michelle Graham.