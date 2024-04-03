'Fallout' video game franchise is turning into series for Prime Video

HYDERABAD : Writer-producer Jonathan Nolan is turning the post-apocalyptic video game franchise Fallout into a series for Prime Video. Set 200 years after a nuclear war, Fallout tells the tale of the haves and have-nots in a post-apocalyptic world. Showrunner Nolan recently opened up about choosing actors for the show. He said, “Casting is a part of the process that I’m most excited about, and it’s also the scariest but most rewarding part of this. The writing, even when it’s collaborative, working with writers, that’s all very intimate, and then suddenly you open it up to casting and you wait to be surprised.”

Ella Purnell, best known for Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children, plays the lead character, Lucy, a vault dweller getting acquainted with the wasteland. Describing Lucy as “someone who would star in a toothpaste commercial but could also kill you,” she said, “Sometimes you just know, you kind of feel it in your body. But even so, it was such a surprise that I got the part. I couldn’t believe how lucky I got.”

Joining Purnell on the show are actors Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten. Kyle MacLachlan, Sarita Choudhury, Michael Emerson, Dale Dickey, and Moises Aris.