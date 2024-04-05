‘I totally geeked out,’ says Paul Rudd
Was there ever a point where you didn’t want to come back for a second Ghostbusters movie?
No. I mean, it’s Ghostbusters! Who wouldn’t want to put on a flight suit, strap on a proton pack, and bust ghosts for a job? And the fact that we got to do it with the original ghostbusters, in New York with the firehouse and everything, made it a total no-brainer.
Did you feel like a kid again, getting to line up alongside the original Ghostbusters?
Absolutely. I grew up obsessed with the franchise.
It was a huge part of my childhood, so to get to work with my heroes was pretty cool. I totally geeked out.
How nervous were you about working with Bill Murray?
I was in awe, and pretty terrified, but Bill is the sweetest guy. He’s a comedy genius and someone I have admired for years.
I had a great time working with him, Ernie, Dan and all the OG ghostbusters.
Do you ever worry about living up to the expectations of those who, like you, are fans of the original movies?
There is always that pressure when you are dealing with something as beloved as Ghostbusters.
I think we did a good job of honouring the legacy with the new and old cast, and fans, as well as people who have never seen a Ghostbusters movie, will love this one. It really has got something for everyone. And of course, Ivan Reitman directed the first movie and his son, Jason, is a writer on Frozen Empire. It’s like it’s all part of the same family.
There is all the crazy action, and ghostbusting stunts, fans would expect in this movie. How much of what we see on screen were you able to do?
I got to do some pretty cool stuff, but the crazy stunts are all down to the professionals. They do a great job in making me look way cooler than I am. I did get to drive the Ecto 1; not for the dangerous stuff, but I did get to drive it. They told me it was actually the car from the first movie. It blew my mind.
What can you tell us about the ghosts in this one?
I don’t want to say much, but we have some very scary and new ghosts. We also have maybe a ghost or two the fans will recognise.
And, where do we find your character?
Well, the family has moved back to New York from Oklahoma, and Gary is finding his feet within this new situation, and that includes going from being a Ghostbusters fan to actually driving around, busting ghosts and trying to save the city and the world from a terrible new threat, which can control all the ghosts. It’s a lot.
Does being a ghostbuster and a Marvel superhero make you a cool dad to your son and daughter?
They do think so, and I know they’re excited to see this. They are Ghostbusters fans like me, so it’s fun to share this with them, as I know a lot of families will.
What do fans tend to want to talk to you most when you meet them—Ghostbusters or Ant-Man?
It’s a bit of both. Maybe right now, it’s Ghostbusters. But, the fans have been so supportive. I feel lucky to be here as somehow a ghostbuster and Ant-Man. It’s still surreal to me.
You have done comedy, drama and big action movies. How do you go about choosing your projects?
I’m always just looking for the next job—something that is hopefully interesting and feels special. I never want to just go through the motions, and do the same thing over. That would be awful. I like to change it up.
Will we be seeing you back for more ghostbusting and maybe another Ant-Man?
I really hope so. I would love to do another Ghostbusters. As for Ant-Man, I have no idea what is happening, but that’s the Avengers for you. It’s all top secret.
Finally, how would you sum up Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire?
This one takes everything from Afterlife up a level. It feels like a Ghostbusters movie and more. It has great action and freaky ghosts, and takes the story to a new high.