‘I totally geeked out,’ says Paul Rudd

Was there ever a point where you didn’t want to come back for a second Ghostbusters movie?

No. I mean, it’s Ghostbusters! Who wouldn’t want to put on a flight suit, strap on a proton pack, and bust ghosts for a job? And the fact that we got to do it with the original ghostbusters, in New York with the firehouse and everything, made it a total no-brainer.

Did you feel like a kid again, getting to line up alongside the original Ghostbusters?

Absolutely. I grew up obsessed with the franchise.

It was a huge part of my childhood, so to get to work with my heroes was pretty cool. I totally geeked out.

How nervous were you about working with Bill Murray?

I was in awe, and pretty terrified, but Bill is the sweetest guy. He’s a comedy genius and someone I have admired for years.

I had a great time working with him, Ernie, Dan and all the OG ghostbusters.

Do you ever worry about living up to the expectations of those who, like you, are fans of the original movies?

There is always that pressure when you are dealing with something as beloved as Ghostbusters.

I think we did a good job of honouring the legacy with the new and old cast, and fans, as well as people who have never seen a Ghostbusters movie, will love this one. It really has got something for everyone. And of course, Ivan Reitman directed the first movie and his son, Jason, is a writer on Frozen Empire. It’s like it’s all part of the same family.

There is all the crazy action, and ghostbusting stunts, fans would expect in this movie. How much of what we see on screen were you able to do?

I got to do some pretty cool stuff, but the crazy stunts are all down to the professionals. They do a great job in making me look way cooler than I am. I did get to drive the Ecto 1; not for the dangerous stuff, but I did get to drive it. They told me it was actually the car from the first movie. It blew my mind.