Julia Garner joins cast of Marvel's 'The Fantastic Four'

The makers of Marvel’s The Fantastic Four have announced Julia Garner as the latest addition to the cast.

According to the makers, the Emmy-winning actor will play Shalla-Bal, a version of Silver Surfer from the Marvel comics. Silver Surfer was previously portrayed by Doug Jones and voiced by Laurence Fishburne in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer.

Garner, best known for performances in Ozark, The Americans and feature film The Assistant, joins Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Joseph Quinn in The Fantastic Four.

Pedro Pascal will play Reed Richards (aka Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby is Sue Storm (aka the Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn is Johnny Storm (aka the Human Torch) and Ebon Moss-Bachrach is Ben Grimm (aka the Thing).

The film will be directed by Matt Shakman based on a script by Josh Friedman, Jeff Kaplan, Eric Pearson and Ian Springer.

Production will begin this summer, and the film is set for release in theatres on July 25, 2025.