First look of Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley in 'The Bride'! out

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Christian Bale and Jessie Buckley are starring in The Bride!, a retelling of Bride of Frankenstein. The makers have shared the first look posters of Bale and Buckley’s characters in the film. It is directed by actor-filmmaker Maggie Gyllenhaal, who made her directorial debut with The Lost Daughter.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “A lonely Frankenstein travel to 1930s Chicago to seek the aide of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement.”