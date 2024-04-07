'Do something better with your life': Andrew Scott on 'Fleabag' fans still watching the show

LOS ANGELES: Andrew Scott has a message for people still watching "Fleabag": "Do something better with your life".

It's been five years since the British dark comedy ended its two-season run and fans continue to miss the show from creator-writer-lead star Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

Scott joined season two of "Fleabag" as the Hot Priest, the love interest of Waller-Bridge's titular character.

Asked if he had something to say to fans still hung up on the series, Scott told Entertainment Weekly: "Go out and get some fresh air. Stop watching. Stop crying. Stop crying in your room with your curtains closed. Do something better with your life."