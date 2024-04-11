Fallout has satirical, absurdist humour: Walton Goggins

He describes portraying Ghoul/Cooper Howard as a “Profound joy and yet very difficult to pull off”. Goggins ascribes the difficulties of playing the Ghoul to the prosthetic makeup and the gun training he had to go through. As for the psychology of the character, he says, “Everything Cooper was before the bombs dropped, goes on to inform everything about who the Ghoul is now.”

While the series is an adaptation of the popular video game franchise of the same name, Walton Goggins went through a classic approach to prepare for his role as a gunslinger/bounty hunter. “I just watched a lot of movies.” From Sergio Leone’s Spaghetti Westerns to films like 'High Noon' (1952) and studying the performances of Alan Ladd in 'Shane' (1953), Goggins claims to have watched around 50 films, most of which he had already seen, to prepare for the role.

The actor goes on to credit two celebrated performances as the biggest references for Ghoul: 'Paul Newman in Butch Cassidy' and the 'Sundance Kid' (1969) and Henry Fonda in 'Once Upon A Time In The West' (1968). “Ghoul is a scoundrel. And nobody is a rascal the way Paul Newman is in Butch Cassidy… I wanted people to love the Ghoul as well as be scared of who he is as a person, so I had to lean into his personality and charisma.

There is a part of Ghoul’s personality that is extremely funny.” To tap into the ominous nature of Ghoul, Goggins watched Henry Fonda’s performance as the antagonist in Sergio Leone’s 'Once Upon A Time In The West.' “When his character kills a little boy in the beginning of the film and he walks into the frame, it is extremely chilling. There is a slow coolness to everything he does and I wanted to adopt that.” Goggins recounts the initial discussions with Jonathan Nolan regarding Ghoul. “We thought Ghoul should have an economy of movement. He is a character who doesn’t move until he needs to.”

The tremendous attention to detail that went into designing the characters is an approach that was used in designing the visual language of 'Fallout' as well. “Jonathan (Nolan) was particular about shooting the series on film,” says production designer Howard Cummings. He further states, “Even though the show demanded a lot of visual effects, we shot a lot of it on a digital stage called Volume where digital environments are projected on sound stages.”

On the note of realism, Goggins signs off on a pensive note,“The world is a very scary place right now and this is the closest we have ever been to a world like the one we see in Fallout. So often, art mirrors the times we are living in. But in the case of 'Fallout', we would rather the show does not end up reflecting our reality in the future.”