Chalamet-Zendaya's 'Dune: Part 2' gets a digital release date

Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic, Dune: Part 2 will make its debut on digital platforms on April 16.

The film, which is an adaptation of Frank Herberg's 1965 novel, went on to become a huge commercial hit theatrically upon its release on March 1.

According to reports, the film will also be available on rental through Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, and Fandango for $24.99, while it will cost $29.99 for a purchase.

The film will eventually begin streaming on HBO Max as it a Warner Bros venture. Meanwhile, the film's physical copies, four film books and bonus content, will be available from May 14.

Most of the stars from the first installment returned for the part two, including Chalamet as Paul Atreides, Zendaya as Chani, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica Atreides, Javier Bardem as Stilgar, and more. New faces include Elvis star Austin Butler as Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, Oscar-nominated actress Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan Corrino, and Oscar-winner Christopher Walken as the Emperor.

Dune: Part 2 grossed over $660 million to become one of the biggest hits of the year so far.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)