'Now You See Me 3' cast sees Justice Smith, Dominic Sessa, and Ariana Greenblatt as new set of magicians

Months after it was officially greenlit, Now You See Me 3 has added its first cast members.

Justice Smith, last seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, and The Holdovers star Dominic Sessa will be leading the cast of the third installment of the franchise. Ariana Greenblatt, best known for her role in the recent hit Barbie, is also joining the ensemble cast which will see the return of actors Jesse Eisenberg, Woody Harrelson, Isla Fisher Dave Franco and Mark Ruffalo. They will reprise their roles as thieving illusionists.

Zombieland director Ruben Fleischer is set to helm Now You See Me 3 with Eric Warren Singer, Seth Graham Smith and Mike Lesslie penning the script.

Plot details are kept under wraps for now, but the film is set to once again delve into the world of the illusionists. The story will not just follow the Horsemen but also introduce the audience to a new generation of magicians.

Backed by Bobby Cohen, Alex Kurtzman of Secret Hideout, Meredith Wieck and Chisom Ude will oversee the project for Lionsgate.

The Now You See Me franchise first began in 2013 with the plot focused on an FBI agent and Interpol detective tracking a group of magicians who pull off improbable bank heists using complex illusions. The franchise earned rave reviews and was a box-office success.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)