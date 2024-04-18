Steve Buscemi joins the cast of 'Wednesday season 2'

Steve Buscemi has joined the cast of 'Wednesday season 2' at Netflix. Although the details of his character are kept under wraps, he will reportedly play the new principal of Nevermore Academy.

A seasoned actor, Buscemi is known for his roles in 'Reservoir Dogs', 'Fargo', 'The Death of Stalin' and numerous Adam Sandler productions. He has also starred in shows like 'Boardwalk Empire', 'Miracle Workers', and Season 5 of 'The Sopranos', and made memorable guest appearances on shows like '30 Rock' and 'Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt'.

The upcoming season of 'Wednesday' will see Jenna Ortega reprising her role as the titular Addams Family scion navigating her teenage years at the sinister school. The first season, which debuted in November 2022, ended with Wednesday successfully solving a series of grisly murders while also thwarting an attempt to destroy Nevermore and its students.

Apart from Jenna, the show’s first-season cast includes Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, and Jamie McShane, among others. Details regarding the second season’s plot and release date are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Alfred Gough and Miles Millar created 'Wednesday' and also serve as co-showrunners and executive producers. Tim Burton directed the first four episodes of Season 1 and is also an executive producer on the series.

Apart from the second season of 'Wednesday', Netflix is also developing a spinoff centred on Uncle Fester who was introduced in the first season and portrayed by 'Saturday Night Live' alumni Fred Armisen.