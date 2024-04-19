Neva Howell joins the cast of 'Superman: Legacy'

Neva Howell, known for her roles in 'Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul' and 'Logan Lucky', has been signed on to portray Martha Kent in Warner bros’ 'Superman: Legacy.' Pruitt Taylor Vince will be playing Jonathan Kent in the upcoming movie. Martha Kent is the wife of Jonathan Kent. The movie also stars David Corenswet as Clark Kent aka 'Superman', Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The extended cast of 'Superman: Legacy' also includes Gotham’s Anthony Carrigan as Metamorpho, Isabela Merced as Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Nathan Fillion as Green Lantern, Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher and Wendell Pierce.

Martha Kent was previously played onscreen by Phyllis Thaxter in 'Superman: The Movie', Eva Marie Saint in 'Superman Returns', and Diane Lane in the 'DC Extended Universe'. James Gunn, director of 'Guardians of the Galaxy' and 'Suicide squad' is writing and directing 'Superman: Legacy'. James Gunn announced on Thursday that the film is going into pre-production.

'Superman: Legacy' is scheduled to hit the theatres on July 11, 2025.