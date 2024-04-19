Rabe, Jodie & Phoebe team up for 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey'

Lily Rabe, Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Waller-Bridge and newcomer Lucy Thomas have been added to the 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’s cast. The upcoming film, headlined by Margot Robbie and Colin Farrell, will be directed by Kogonada, who previously helmed the feature films 'Columbus' (2017) and 'After Yang' (2021).

Penned by Seth Reiss, who previously wrote 'The Menu' (2022), 'A Big Bold Beautiful Journey' will be produced by Dan Friedkin, Bradley Thomas, Ryan Friedkin and Youree Henley.

Apart from writing, Reiss will also co-produce the film. It will mark Colin Farrell’s second collaboration with Kogonada, and the duo earlier collaborated in 'After Yang'. Last seen in 'Downtown Owl', Rabe has the legal thriller miniseries, 'Presumed Innocent', helmed by David E Kelly coming up.

Turner-Smith, on the other hand, awaits the release of 'Tron-Ares', which is currently in post-production. She also has the series, 'The Acolyte' and 'Bad Monkey' in the pipeline. Waller-Bridge has John Krasinski’s 'IF' coming up, in which she has voiced a character named Blossom.