Taylor Swift unveils first single 'Fortnight' featuring Post Malone ahead of album release

Taylor Swift is making waves with her much-anticipated album, 'The Tortured Poets Department,' as she takes the music world by storm.

With the announcement of her lead single, 'Fortnight,' featuring rapper Post Malone, Swift is captivating audiences worldwide.

The pop sensation's collaboration with Post Malone has sent fans into a frenzy, with Swift expressing her admiration for the artist in an Instagram post, stating, "I've been such a huge fan of Post because of the writer he is, his musical experimentation and those melodies he creates that just stick in your head forever. I got to witness that magic come to life firsthand when we work together on 'Fortnight.'