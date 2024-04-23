WATCH | 'Deadpool & Wolverine' trailer: Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman team up to save the world

Trailer of Marvel Studios' upcoming flick Deadpool & Wolverine has been released on Monday.

The two-minute and 39-second video introduces James "Logan" Howlett (Hugh Jackman) warned by a bartender that he wouldn't serve him drinks anymore when Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) walks in seeking his help to save his world. Logan doesn't budge despite Wilson holding a gun to his forehead.

The trailer then places a set of action sequences with Wolverine and Deadpool in their superhero suit. In some scenes they fight against each other while in some they fight the bad guys.

The film directed by Shawn Levy, is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Teese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is backed by Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner.

The star cast of the film also includes Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen. That apart, cinematographer George Richmond, editors Shane Reid and Dean Zimmerman, and music composer Rob Simonsen make up the technical crew.

Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to be released on July 26.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)