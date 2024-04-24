Tramell Tillman joins the cast of 'Mission: Impossible 8'

Tramell Tillman, best known for the Apple TV+ series Severance, has signed up for Mission: Impossible 8. The actor joins the other new additions to the cast such as Katy O’Brian, Hannah Waddingham, and Nick Offerman, alongside franchise veterans including Tom Cruise, Simon Pegg, and Ving Rhames. Christopher McQuarrie will be returning to direct the eighth film in the long-running Mission Impossible franchise, with Cruise serving as a producer. The makers are yet to reveal any plot details of the film produced by Skydance and Paramount.

In Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning, Cruise’s IMF agent character goes up against a sentient AI tool that penetrates networks, mimics human form and voice, and threatens to destroy the world. Formerly titled as Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 2, the eighth MI film is slated for a May 23, 2025, release. The film also stars Vanessa Kirby, Pom Klementieff, and Hayley Atwell.

Tillman was earlier nominated at the Spirit Award and SAG Awards for his performance in Severance. The actor will be returning for the second season of Severance. His upcoming slate also includes Dietland, Hunters, and Godfather of Harlem.