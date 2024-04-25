Al Pacino and Dan Stevens team up for 'The Ritual'

Actors Al Pacino and Dan Stevens are set to headline an exorcism horror film, 'The Ritual'. The film will be directed by David Midell, who is best known for helming the thriller The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain, starring Frankie and FaisonSteve O’Connell.

'The Ritual' is produced by Andrew Stevens, Mitchell Welch and Natale. It also stars Ashley Greene and Abigail Cowen in significant roles. Jointly written by Midell and Enrico Natale, the film follows two priests, played by Pacino and Stevens, who join forces to save a young woman through a dangerous exorcism. According to reports, the film is based on the true story of Emma Schmidt, an American woman who was allegedly possessed by a demon and underwent exorcisms. It is looking at a 2025 release.

Pacino, who was last seen in 'Knox Goes Away', has a slew of films in the pipeline, including the Johnny Depp directorial 'Modi', 'In the Hand of Dante', and 'Killing Castro'. On the other hand, Stevens’ two films are currently running theatrically, 'Abigail' and 'Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire'. His upcoming slate also includes 'Among Us' and 'Zero Day'.