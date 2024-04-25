'June Zero' gets theatrical release date

Writer and director Jake Paltrow’s next, 'June Zero', is set for theatrical release in New York on June 28, Los Angeles July 5 and nationwide July 12 by Cohen Media Group. The film is backed by Oren Moverman, Miranda Bailer, and David Silber.

Koby Adere, Adam Gabay, and Tzahi Grad star in the lead roles in 'June Zero'. The film dives into the 1962 trial, conviction, and execution of Adolf Eichmann, a central figure in the Holocaust. Director Jake Paltrow promises to offer a fresh perspective on this historical event. The story unfolds through the eyes of three unforgettable characters: Eichmann’s prison guard, a Holocaust survivor working as an investigator, and a curious young Libyan immigrant.

Filmed in Israel and Ukraine on 16mm film, 'June Zero' explores the profound impact of the Eichmann trial through the distinct lenses of its characters. As the film delves into the emotional weight of the trial, it reveals how shared experiences of trauma can create unexpected connections and moments of resilience. It is Paltrow’s first foreign language production. The film is jointly written in Hebrew by him and Tom Shoval.

'June Zero' was an official selection at the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, Deauville American Film Festival, Jerusalem Film Festival, Atlanta Jewish Film Festival, Miami Jewish Film Festival, JxJ Washington Jewish Film Festival and also had its US premiere at Film at Lincoln Center’s New York Jewish Film Festival.