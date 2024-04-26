Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes joins the cast of '28 Years Later'

Actors Jodie Comer, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Ralph Fiennes have joined the cast of 28 Years Later, the sequel to the 2002 zombie hit '28 Days Later'. Filmmakers Danny Boyle and Alex Garland are reuniting for the franchise after 17 years.

'28 Days Later' (2002) centered on a bicycle courier, played by Cillian Murphy, who wakes from a coma to discover the world had been overrun with zombies following the outbreak of a virus. The film was a box office success and led to a standalone sequel '28 Weeks Later' (2007), on which Boyle and Garland served solely as executive producers.

'28 Years Later' is the first in a planned trilogy of sequels. Apart from directing and writing the film respectively, Boyle and Garland are also producing the film. Murphy is also returning as an executive producer.

Comer, who earned an Emmy for her work on 'Killing Eve', has also starred in Ryan Reynolds’ 'Free Guy' and Ridley Scott’s 'The Last Duel'. Up next, she will be seen in Jeff Nichols’s 'The Bikeriders'.

Actor Taylor-Johnson, best known for 'Bullet Train' and 'Nocturnal Animals', has a bunch of films in his kitty including 'The Fall Guy' and 'Kraven the Hunter'.

Fiennes, recently seen in Wes Anderson’s 'The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar' and 'Three More', has Uberto Pasolini’s 'The Return' and Edward Berger’s 'Conclave' lined up.