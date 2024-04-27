Lily Gladstone & Bowen Yang team up for The Wedding Banquet remake

Lily Gladstone and Bowen Yang will be seen sharing screen space in Bleecker Street and Shivhans Pictures’ remake of Ang Lee’s 1993 romantic comedy The Wedding Banquet from director Andrew Ahn.

The project will also feature Kelly Marie Tran, Oscar-winner Yuh-jung Youn and Joan Chen. Kelly Marie Tran will play Gladstone’s romantic partner.

The filming will begin in Vancouver in May and will follow the story of the original film. Two best friends set up a fake wedding so that one may get a Green Card and the other gets to pay for her partner’s IVF treatment. The plan is simple enough: do a quick city hall elopement and have it all figured out fast. The problem is, the man’s grandmother suddenly decides to come all the way from Seoul in order to organize an extravagant Korean wedding.

Gladstone was last seen in Martin Scorsese’s Killers of the Flower Moon, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio. The actor won the Golden Globe in the Best Actress’ category for her performance. The film and Gladstone were also nominated at the Oscars.

Yang, recently appeared in Dicks: The Musical, will be seen next in the musical fantasy Wicked, which will also star Ariana Grande, Ethan Slater and Jonathan Bailey.

The Wedding Banquet is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2025.