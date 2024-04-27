Nick Jonas’ 'The Good Half' gets a release date

Singer-actor Nick Jonas’ upcoming film The Good Half has been brought by Utopia Distribution and it will be releasing on July 25.

The comedy-drama premiered on June 2023 at the Tribeca Festival seeking distribution.

Nick Jonas plays Renn Wheeland, a writer who travels to Cleveland for his mother’s funeral. The official logline of the film reads, “Renn Wheeland returns home to Cleveland, Ohio, for his mom’s funeral. Once there, he forges new relationships while healing old ones, before confronting his problems and trying to face his grief.”

The Good Half also stars Brittany Snow, David Arquette, Alexandra Shipp and Elisabeth Shue in pivotal roles. Robert Schwartzman has directed the film and has produced it along with writer Brett Ryland and Russell Wayne Groves. The technical crew of The Good Half includes cinematographer Michael Rizzi and editor Chris Donlon.