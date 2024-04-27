Ramsey, Partridge & Stokes joins the cast of Jaques’ 'Sunny Dancer'

Bella Ramsay, Louis Partridge and Ruby Stokes are set to headline a new film titled Sunny Dancer. George Jaques directs his sophomore feature film, which is touted to be a coming-of-age drama.

According to the logline, the film follows Ivy (Ramsey), a teenager in remission from cancer, whose gloriously outspoken mum and well-intentioned dad insist she attend Children Run Free Camp, a summer retreat for young adults affected by cancer. As she is reluctantly dragged through the camp experience, she discovers that not all is bad as it seems as she meets new friends and experiences new feelings in her life.

Ramsay is best known for her performance as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones and Ellie in the post-apocalyptic series The Last of Us, which also earned her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress.