Uma Thurman and Kenneth Branagh unite for 'The King of Kings'

Earlier, we reported about the animation film The King of Kings being in the works at Mofac Animation. Now, Kenneth Branagh and Uma Thurman have signed on to the film as the voice cast of Charles Dickens and his wife Catherine Dickens, respectively.

The film takes inspiration from Charles Dickens’ short story The Life of Our Lord, published years following the author’s demise. It revolves around Dickens and his youngest son Walters (Roman Griffin Davis) as they become engrossed in the tale of Jesus, alongside their cat Willa.

The King of Kings is directed by Spartacus-fame Seong-ho Jang and jointly scripted by director Jang and Rob Edwards. Anfernee Kim is producing the film, along with executive producers Andrew Mann and Jamie Thomason.

“It is through the Dickens family that our audience experiences the life of Jesus Christ, and Kenneth Branagh, Uma Thurman and Roman Griffin Davis bring all the emotion, awe, heart and gravitas to these essential characters,” stated Kim, adding, “These three actors are at the core of our story, and anchor a truly impressive cast – many of whom we look forward to sharing in the near future.”