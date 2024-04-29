'Deadpool & Wolverine' doesn’t require prior knowledge of MCU: Shawn Levy

Director Shawn Levy, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming much-anticipated film Deadpool & Wolverine starring Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds in lead roles, said in a recent interview that fans of the characters don't need to do homework or have prior knowledge of the MCU to enjoy his latest film.

“I was a good student in school. I’ll do my homework as an adult. But I am definitely not looking to do homework when I go to the movies,” Levy told the Associated Press.

Understanding that MCU has become complex to follow with multiple characters, timelines and universes, Levy added that his goal was to make the fans happy and make a movie that anyone can enjoy.

“I very much made this film with certainly a healthy respect and gratitude towards the rabid fan base that has peak fluency in the mythology and lore of these characters and this world,” he said. “But I didn’t want to presume that. This movie is built for entertainment, with no obligation to come prepared with prior research.”

The film directed by Shawn Levy, is written by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Teese, Paul Wernick, Zeb Wells and Shawn Levy. Deadpool & Wolverine is backed by Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner.

The star cast of the film also includes Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni and Matthew Macfadyen. That apart, cinematographer George Richmond, editors Shane Reid and Dean Zimmerman, and music composer Rob Simonsen make up the technical crew.

Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to be released on July 26.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)