'Jojo Rabbit' fame Archie Yates to headline 'Clout'

Jojo Rabbit fame Archie Yates is set to star in a coming-of-age drama titled 'Clout | A Cautionary Tale'. The film marks the directorial debut of Jordan Murphy Doidge.

'In Clout | A Cautionary Tale', Archie Yates essays the role of a boarding school teenager named Oskar, whose life takes a dramatic turn as he tries to prove himself to be famous on the internet.

The film has a script co-written by Doidge, Tom Duthie, and Tristam Thomas that discusses socially relevant issues such as viral obsession, cyberbullying, and the gradual decaying of truth online.

'Tatami' star Nadine Marshall, Samuel Leakey of 'Gretel & Hansel', social influencer Kit Price, and 'Black Mirror' fame Anna Wilson-Jones are also part of the cast of 'Clout | A Cautionary Tale'. Francis Chapman is producing the film for Pimlico Pictures.

Besides 'Jojo Rabbit', Yates’s other acting credits include the Christmas comedy 'Home Sweet Home'. He also serves as the voice actor in the animated television series 'Wolfboy' and the 'Everything Factory', as well as 'Amphibia'.