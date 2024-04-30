Korean Cultural Centre India to organise 'All India K-POP Contest 2024' from May 17

NEW DELHI: Korean Cultural Centre India is bringing back its annual competition 'All India K-POP Contest 2024', which aims to discover true fans of Korean pop music from across the country.

The first round is to be held online between May 17 to June 21, during which the participants would be judged on the basis of their skill, expression, pronunciation, similarity to the original song and stage presence, the KCCI announced on Tuesday at an event here.

The regional preliminaries will be held in 11 regions of India from July 27 to September 1.

The contestants selected in the preliminaries will advance to attend the semi-finals that will take place in Mumbai on October 19.

The final round will be held in conjunction with the Korea Industrial Exhibition on November 23 at Yashobhoomi, a renowned exhibition hall in New Delhi, also the largest international exhibition and convention centre of India.

The finalists will also get a chance to visit Korea.

LG Electronics India will sponsor the event.

Hwang Il Yong, director of Korean Cultural Centre India, said, "In a survey held regarding the preference for Korean cultural content abroad, India ranked as one of the highest nations around the world."

"This year, in addition to the main event, we plan to hold various participatory events that everyone can enjoy, such as 'K-POP On Street'.

I hope it will become a festival venue where Indians who love the 'Korean Wave' can come out and enjoy," he added.