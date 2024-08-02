Billy Crystal’s psychological thriller 'Before' gets a premiere date

Apple TV+ has unveiled the first look of Before, a limited series starring actor Billy Crystal in the lead role. Touted to be a psychological thriller with supernatural and mystery elements, the 10-episode show will premiere with the first two episodes on October 25, followed by new episodes every Friday.

Before revolves around Billy Crystal’s character Eli who plays a child psychiatrist who recently lost his wife Lynn (Judith Light). The official logline of the series reads, “When a troubled young boy suffering from violent fears and frequent nightmares shows up on Eli’s doorstep, he must unravel the unexplained connection between them.”

Before also stars Rosie Perez, Maria Dizzia and Ava Lalezarzadeh in prominent roles. Sarah Thorp has created the series and served as the showrunner and one of its executive producers.

Crystal also executive produced the show along with Eric Roth, pilot director Adam Bernstein, and producing director Jet Wilkinson.