Jordan E Cooper joins the cast of 'Freaky Friday Second Part'

Actor Jordan E Cooper is the latest to join the cast of Freaky Friday 2, the sequel to the 2003 film Freaky Friday, directed by Indian-American director Nisha Ganatra for Disney.

Cooper joins previously announced cast members Julia Butters, Manny Jacinto, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Sophia Hammons.

Ganatra is directing the sequel from a script by Jordan Weiss. The lead actors of the first instalment, Jamie Lee Curtis and Lindsay Lohan, will be reprising their roles as mother and daughter in the upcoming sequel.

Returning cast members also include Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray, Christina Vidal Mitchell, Haley Hudson, Lucille Soong, Stephen Tobolowsky and Rosalind Chao.

Freaky Friday 2 is produced by Andrew Gunn and Kristin Burr. The film’s official synopsis reads, “As they navigate the myriad challenges that come when two families merge, Tess (Curtis) and Anna (Lohan) discover the lightning might indeed strike twice.”