Sylvester Stallone completes filming for 'Tulsa King 2'

Actor Sylvester Stallone has wrapped up filming for the second season of Tulsa King. The first season of the series marked the veteran actor’s foray into the series format.

According to the synopsis, Dwight and his loyal crew establish their dominance in Tulsa and they face new challenges from rival forces, including the Kansas City mob and a formidable local businessman. Amidst these threats, Dwight must safeguard his family and allies while managing his intricate web of dealings. Additionally, his past in New York still looms large, presenting unfinished business that demands his attention.

Tulsa King, created by Taylor Sheridan and written by Terence Winter, also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Max Casella, Vincent Piazza, Tatiana Zappardino, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Frank Grillo, Domenick Lombardozzi, Andrea Savage, Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. The series is currently filming in Oklahoma and Atlanta.

Sheridan serves as the executive producer for the series along with Terence Winter, Craig Zisk, David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Sylvester Stallone, Braden Aftergood and Keith Cox. Tulsa King 2 is scheduled to debut on September 15 in the United States and Canada, followed by a rollout across Paramount+ international markets starting Monday, September 16.