'Alien: Romulus' gets an Indian release date

The makers of director Fede Alvarez’s upcoming sci-fi film Alien: Romulus have announced the film’s release date in India. The film will make its debut in Indian theatres on August 23, a week after its US premiere. The film stars Cailee Spaeny, David Jonsson, Archie Renaux, Isabela Merced, Spike Fearn, and Aileen Wu in pivotal roles.

Alien: Romulus is produced by Ridley Scott and Michael A Pruss under their Scott Free Productions banner, alongside Walter Hill of Brandywine Productions. The film, set between the events of Alien (1979) and Aliens (1986), follows a group of young space colonisers as they come face-to-face with the most terrifying life form in the universe while scavenging the deep ends of a derelict space station.

Alien:Romulus has cinematography by Galo Olivares, editing by Jake Roberts, production design by Naaman Marshall, and music by Benjamin Wallfisch.

It will be released by 20th Century Studios India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on August 23.