Sometimes fiction cannot be filmed well: Cambodian filmmaker Rithy Panh

Excerpts:

Meeting with Pol Pot is fiction filmmaking. How is it for you to alternate between fiction cinema and documentaries and weaving fact with fiction?

I have always liked making films but what I like the most is this kind of freedom I have learned from the older filmmakers like Dziga Vertov and Chris Marker. It is very important for me to have freedom to create my own thing within the art and craft of the classic form. Sometimes fiction cannot be filmed well. Whatever you do feels less strong than what you envision for the film. So, I try new forms to express, I experiment. The cinematic possibilities then feel exciting to me. And I think it works well in the film eventually.

Did you think of the present film as a documentary first or as a fiction film?

I never start by considering whether I will make a documentary or a fiction. It’s not to do with the standard definitions. When I make a film, I just make a film. I don’t talk too much about its category or form.

If you fictionalise reality, you can’t tell a story in the documentary form. But even in a documentary by framing reality in a certain way, with the cuts and editing, you make it a subjective interpretation anyhow.

What is about Elizabeth Becker’s work, on which your film is based, that you find fascinating?

It was a very important work then and is still important now. How many journalists have been killed in Gaza, in Africa? What is the role of journalists and what are the ethics of journalism in conflict situations? Is it to show what is visible or make people aware of that which is not visible? What is the correlation of journalism with ideology? All these subjects interest me. They are in Chapter 11 of the book and echo today’s situation.

There is a great change with the entry of Twitter and Instagram on mainstream news and information channels. There is this necessity for us to immediately take sides. But as human beings we need to step back sometimes. We need to take 30 minutes, maybe one day to form an opinion. Unfortunately, you wake up in the morning and switch on your TV or go to your social network to see the wars and conflicts, people screaming and shouting in discussions. It may seem like freedom of expression but it’s not. There is no maturity. You just want to exist by yourself, you start to talk to the world early in the morning and you don’t even know who you are talking to or what the source of your message is.

How to write an article, how to report about a situation, how to investigate. It looks like we have access to information but it’s too much information coming too fast with no time to think and react. We are working like machines. Before we react to one subject, another takes over. People are not reacting any more. They believe everything, not just the facts but they do nothing.

Pure ideology, radicalisation, woke culture. I am scared about that too. I wonder how people can live together if they have to take sides? You are with them or with us. You are an enemy if you are not with me.