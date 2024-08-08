‘A Deadpool & Iron Man team-up would explode the screen’

During my conversation with Karan Soni, who reprises his role of the nervous Indian cabbie/getaway-driver Dopinder in Deadpool and Wolverine, we get on the topic of Ryan Reynolds’s initial ideas for the film—one of them included a Rashomon (1950) style story with three different POVs. Ryan had also thought of the third instalment as an Indie road trip comedy with Deadpool and Dopinder just trying to get from point A to point B. “He actually spoke to me about this idea when we had done Deadpool 2,” says Karan.

“I think he was craving a film that was just conversational.” Karan added that it would have been a smaller budget film and they could have avoided multiple studio notes and “get away with weirder stuff.” However, there is an inkling of a road trip in the film, just that Wolverine is on the wheel and Deadpool has his redhead out of the window, feeling the lyrics of an Avril Lavigne song. Classic.

Excerpts:

This is the third time you have collaborated with Ryan Reynolds. How did your relationship with him evolve over the years?

It’s only gotten stronger after the first one. Deadpool was not a film many were rooting for (laughs). It was a smaller movie with a smaller budget, and even the studio was kind of ignoring it. But we all felt that we were making something special and we put a lot of hard work into it. I think with anyone who worked in that movie, Ryan feels very bonded with.

Meeting Hugh Jackman for the first time, how would you describe that experience?

Oh my gosh, yeah. I just remember seeing him walk on the set, and it was the same experience I had when I first saw Ryan. They just have this movie star quality, like, it’s hard to describe, but when they walk into a room, you just kind of stare at them, and you’re like, ‘That’s a star’. He was so charming and kind. He is famously known to be a nice guy. That’s essentially what it was.