'House of the Dragon' to conclude with season 4

'House of the Dragon' showrunner Ryan Condal confirmed that the series will conclude with the fourth season. The 'Game of Thrones' prequel had its Season 2 finale aired on August 4. It was also revealed that the third season, which is currently being written, will go on floors early next year.

HBO is also making the 'Game of Thrones' prequel 'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms', which will take place 100 years before the events of 'Game of Thrones.' Created by George RR Martin and Ryan J Condal, 'House of the Dragon' is based on Martin’s novel Fire & Blood. Set two centuries before the events of 'Game of Thrones', it features an ensemble cast including Paddy Considine, Emmy D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Rhys Ifans, Olivia Cooke and Fabien Frankel.

The first season had 10 episodes, while the second season had 8 episodes. It follows the events leading to the decline of House Targaryen, which will include a war of succession known as the ‘Dance of the Dragons’.