John Wick sequel series in the works

A 'John Wick' action series that will pick up after the events of 'John Wick: Chapter 4' is in the works, with Keanu Reeves and director Chad Stahelski attached to the project as executive producers.

The sequel series, titled 'John Wick: Under The High Table', will be written by Robert Levine, and the pilot episode will be directed by Stahelski. Reeves’ involvement as an actor is yet to be revealed.

Lionsgate is developing this sequel in parallel with the upcoming spinoff film Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas, which is said to take place between the events of 'John Wick Chapter 3 - Parabellum' and 'John Wick: Chapter 4'.

Notably, a John Wick spinoff miniseries was released last year. Titled The Continental: From the World of John Wick, it featured Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell in the lead roles.