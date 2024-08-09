Clooney and Pitt’s 'Wolfs' gets a sequel

George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s upcoming action comedy film Wolfs is getting a sequel. The development came ahead of the film’s out-of-competition premiere at the Venice International Film Festival and its limited theatrical release in the US via Sony on September 20. It will debut on the Apple TV+ streaming platform on September 27.

Jon Watts, best known for directing the most recent Spider-Man trilogy for Sony, has signed a deal with Apple to write and direct the Wolfs sequel, which will be a continuation of the first film that has Brad Pitt and George Clooney playing fixers who accidentally end up working the same job. It is yet to be announced if the duo will return to reprise their roles for the sequel.

According to the synopsis of Wolfs, Clooney plays a professional fixer hired to cover up a high-profile crime. But when a second fixer (Pitt) shows up and the two “lone wolves” are forced to work together, they find their night spiraling out of control in ways that neither one of them expected.

The cast also has Amy Ryan, Austin Abrams, Poorna Jagannathan, Richard Kind and Zlatko Buri. The film is produced by Clooney’s Smokehouse and Pitt’s Plan B. Michael Beugg is credited as the executive producer.

Wolfs marks Clooney and Pitt’s reunion after 2008’s Burn After Reading. The two have also co-starred in Steven Soderbergh’s Ocean’s Trilogy— Ocean’s Eleven (2001), Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007).