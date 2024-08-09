Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen and others join Kenneth Branagh’s next

Kenneth Branagh’s next film The Last Disturbance of Madeline Hynde has got new cast additions with the joining of actors Patricia Arquette, Michael Sheen, Tom Bateman, Vicky McClure, Michael Balogun, Kristina Tonteri-Young and Karla Crome. Jodie Comer headlines the film, which also stars Aiysha Hart and Gemma Whelan.

The independently financed film is billed as a contemporary psychological thriller. Branagh also produces the film along with Tamar Thomas, Laura Berwick, Becca Kovacik, and Matthew Jenkins, with Maximum Effort’s Ashley Fox and Johnny Pariseau. Its production is currently progressing in the UK.

Branagh, who was a part of the star cast of Christopher Nolan’s Oscar winner Oppenheimer, recently wrapped filming Mayday opposite Ryan Reynolds.