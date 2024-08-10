Disney dazzles at D23: 'Moana 2' footage revealed, 'Toy Story 5', 'Incredibles 3' confirmed

ANAHEIM: Disney teased its upcoming movies and television series, including "Moana 2," during a rousing showcase at the D23 convention, featuring sneak peeks, live performances, and surprise appearances from actors including Dwayne Johnson, Zoe Saldaña, and Jude Law.

Fans at the D23 convention welcomed Disney CEO Bob Iger with a standing ovation on Friday as he kicked off the showcase. "The world needs to be entertained, maybe even more so now than ever before, and we take that responsibility seriously," Iger said before unveiling new projects in the "Avatar," "Toy Story," and "Incredibles" franchises.

The evening began with a surprise performance by Auli'i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, who reprised their roles as Moana and Maui, respectively, for "Moana 2." The performance, featuring drummers and dancers in costumes inspired by the beloved animated film, thrilled the crowd of over 15,000 at the Honda Center.

Before presenting an extended sneak peek of the film, Johnson shared his excitement about returning to the "Moana" franchise, noting that his daughters, who were in the audience, had inspired him. "Moana 2" is set to hit theaters on November 27. The footage introduced new and familiar characters, including Moana's little sister, her pet pig Pua, and the Kakamora, a band of dart-blowing, coconut-clad pirates. Disney also released the film's first full-length trailer online.

Johnson also announced his involvement in a "Monster Jam" live-action movie, continuing his long-running collaboration with Disney. However, no updates were provided on the live-action "Moana" project currently in development.

Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni, meanwhile, teased the upcoming Star Wars film "The Mandalorian & Grogu," slated for release in May 2026. The duo revealed that the film had just begun production and shared a brief clip featuring the title characters on a "whole new journey." Jude Law also took the stage to discuss "Star Wars: Skeleton Crew," which will debut on Disney+ on December 3. Law reminisced about falling in love with Star Wars as a 10-year-old boy before showing footage from the series, described as a coming-of-age tale.