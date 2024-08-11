Sequels, spinoffs, surprises! Check out these upcoming announcements by Disney, Pixar and more

If there's one thing about my childhood that I looked forward to then its animated movies. From Disney's The Lion King which was released in 1994 to the latest Disney Pixar release this year (Inside Out 2), life was good and still is thanks to these mood-lifting films.
Excitement was in the air as the Disney Fan Event of D23 witnessed a lot of announcements. With details of new films including the title of the third instalment of Avatar, an addition to the Star Wars franchise and a sequel to Freaky Friday, this three-day event from August 9 to 11 saw it all!
Dwayne Jonnson (aka the Rock) kicked off the showcase with a look at the upcoming animated sequel Moana 2.
“Maui’s singing again, singing in keys that don’t exist,” Johnson joked. “My hair looks fantastic in ‘Moana 2.’ I can’t wait.”
While Filmmaker James Cameron told a 12,000-strong audience that Avatar: Fire And Ash will "not be what you expect," US actor Jon Favreau teased a new Star Wars film titled The Mandalorian And Grogu, starring Pedro Pascal.
Next up were actors Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis, stars of the 2003 comedy Freaky Friday, who also appeared on stage to promote Freakier Friday, which is set for 2025.
Lohan told the audience that the second part is said to be more fun, emotional, and "all for you guys." She also added that the only reason the team is back to business is because of their fans' love.
“It feels like picking up where we left off, which is really beautiful,” said Oscar-winner Curtis.
Earlier, we reported that the sequel will also see Chad Michael Murray reprising his role, along with Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as the newest additions.
In the Pixar segment, chief creative officer Pete Docter announced that the third instalment of The Incredibles was also in the works. He confirmed that Brad Bird, the writer and director behind the first two films, has returned for another adventure from the beloved undercover superhero family.
Andrew Stanton is directing Toy Story 5 and said the plot involves the beloved toys going up against iPads, iPhones and other technological gadgetry. "This time around it’s toys versus tech," he teased. Also seen at the event, was Tom Hanks who voiced the famous pull-string cowboy toy character Woody.
Frozen director Jennifer Lee also appeared to confirm there will be two more films added to the franchise.
"Coming out of 'Frozen 2', we still have some questions... Now you see why it will take two films to answer them," she teased. Lee also shared a first look at concept art for Frozen 3, which is slated for its release in 2027.
Fans also got a teaser of a new song "I Always Wanted a Brother" for the upcoming live-action movie Mufasa: The Lion King. Lin-Manuel Miranda - creator of the hit musical Hamilton who composed the tune for this prequel, said it was "such a joy" to work with the film's director, Oscar-winner Barry Jenkins.
Additionally here's some good news for all our Marvel comic lovers. Marvel president Kevin Feige took the stage to present another sequel-heavy slate, leading with Captain America: Brave New World, the fourth instalment in that franchise.
The other big highlight on Friday from Marvel was the cast of Agatha All Along, led by Kathryn Hahn who will be reprising her witchy role of Agatha Harkness which first originated in WandaVision.
Many of the films announced or teased on Friday do not yet have specific release dates but that ain't happening our beloved fans' mood, right?