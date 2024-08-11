Sequels, spinoffs, surprises! Check out these upcoming announcements by Disney, Pixar and more

If there's one thing about my childhood that I looked forward to then its animated movies. From Disney's The Lion King which was released in 1994 to the latest Disney Pixar release this year (Inside Out 2), life was good and still is thanks to these mood-lifting films.

Excitement was in the air as the Disney Fan Event of D23 witnessed a lot of announcements. With details of new films including the title of the third instalment of Avatar, an addition to the Star Wars franchise and a sequel to Freaky Friday, this three-day event from August 9 to 11 saw it all!

Dwayne Jonnson (aka the Rock) kicked off the showcase with a look at the upcoming animated sequel Moana 2.

“Maui’s singing again, singing in keys that don’t exist,” Johnson joked. “My hair looks fantastic in ‘Moana 2.’ I can’t wait.”