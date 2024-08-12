Shah Rukh Khan to voice again for 'Mufasa: The Lion King' with sons Aryan Khan, AbRam Khan

MUMBAI: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to voice the Hindi version of the upcoming adventure musical "Mufasa: The Lion King" with sons Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan.

Khan, 58, shared a post on Instagram announcing the same.

The video featured glimpses from the upcoming animated movie and had a caption which read, "The king @iamsrk is back as Mufasa, with #AryanKhan and #AbRamKhan by his side."

The actor further shared the release date which is December 20.

"'Mufasa: The Lion King' in cinemas 20th December," the post concluded.

It will release in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Whereas it would be a debut for the AbRam, Aryan has previously worked with Shah Rukh in in 2019's "The Lion King" where he voiced the character of Simba with the actor giving his voice to Mufasa in the Hindi version.

The film was directed by Jon Favreau.

The announcement came days after the actor became the first Indian film personality to be honoured with the Pardo alla Carriera award-Locarno Tourism, or career leopard, award at the 77th edition of the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland.

Shah Rukh, who did not have any releases this year despite the back-to-back success of "Pathaan", "Jawan" and "Dunki", will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's "King".

There are rumours that daughter Suhana Khan will also star in the movie.