WATCH | 'Squid Game' S2 teaser: Lee Jung-jae reprises his role along with new players

On Sunday, Netflix unveiled a teaser video welcoming the new players for the second season of Squid Game. The teaser introduces new players with different identity numbers and their green uniform tracksuits, for the last to be revealed as Seong Gi-hun, with his #456 patch.

The new season's official description reads, "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."

The second season will see Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun return as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man, respectively. The cast also includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun as well as Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an.