WATCH | 'Squid Game' S2 teaser: Lee Jung-jae reprises his role along with new players

On Sunday, Netflix unveiled a teaser video welcoming the new players for the second season of Squid Game. The teaser introduces new players with different identity numbers and their green uniform tracksuits, for the last to be revealed as Seong Gi-hun, with his #456 patch.
The new season's official description reads, "Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 remains determined to find the people behind the game and put an end to their vicious sport. Using this fortune to fund his search, Gi-hun starts with the most obvious of places: look for the man in a sharp suit playing ddakji in the subway. But when his efforts finally yield results, the path toward taking down the organization proves to be deadlier than he imagined: to end the game, he needs to re-enter it."
The second season will see Lee Jung-jae and Lee Byung-hun return as Seong Gi-hun and Front Man, respectively. The cast also includes Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-Neul, Park Sung-hoon and Yang Dong-geun as well as Park Gyu-young, Jo Yu-ri, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Lee Jin-uk, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won and Won Ji-an.
Along with Hwang, Kim Ji-yeon also serves as an executive producer on the show.
The original Squid Game series which was released in 2021, was Netflix’s most popular show of all time. It told the story of a divorced father and gambler (Lee Jung-Jae) who joins a secret competition with 456 total players. But the losers of each round are executed in the survival game until one victor remains and takes home the cash prize. The nine-episode series won three Golden Globe Awards and received 14 Emmy nominations with six wins.
Last year, the streamer came up with Squid Game: The Challenge which was similar to the show where participants took part in the games that were showcased on the series. Hwang had also worked with Netflix to create a mockumentary inspired by Squid Game's success, titled The Best Show on the Planet. There is also a video game in the making.
With season 2 of Squid Game scheduled to be released on December 26, the series has been renewed for a third season, which will premiere in 2025.
(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)