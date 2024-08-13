Miley Cyrus becomes youngest-ever Disney Legend

Miley Cyrus has made history as the youngest star to receive Disney Legend status. The singer and actress, who gained fame as the lead in the Disney Channel series "Hannah Montana" at just 13 years old, was honored during an emotional speech at the D23 fan convention on Sunday.

Reflecting on her iconic role, Miley, now 31, expressed pride in her past as Hannah Montana. "A little bit of everything has changed since then," she said, "but at the same time, nothing has changed at all." Her remarks were met with a standing ovation from the 12,000-strong audience at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

The event also celebrated Miley's recent musical success, including her first Grammy win earlier this year for her hit song "Flowers," which was named 2023's Record of the Year and topped the UK charts for 10 weeks.

Miley was introduced on stage by country singer Lainey Wilson, who performed "The Best of Both Worlds," one of Hannah Montana's most popular tracks. Overcome with emotion, Miley recalled her first performance as Hannah, a small concert at a shopping mall that marked the beginning of her journey. "In reality, I was just a little girl in a blonde wig with a big dream," she shared, "but in my heart, I was Hannah Montana, and I was so proud to be."

Dedicating her award to Hannah Montana and the show's loyal fans, Miley added, "To quote the legend herself, 'This Is The Life.'"

Miley also playfully addressed long standing rumors, joking, "I definitely wasn't created in a lab," referencing speculation about Disney's young stars. "If I was, there must have been a bug in the system that caused me to malfunction somewhere between 2013 and 2016."