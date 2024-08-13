Netflix greenlights animated 'Ghostbusters' series

If there's something strange in your neighbourhood or if anything looks sus then who are you gonna call? That's right, ghostbusters!

Netflix has officially green-lit the animated Ghostbusters series first announced in 2022. According to Variety, the show will be written and executive produced by Elliott Kalan known for his work on The Daily Show with Jon Stewart.

Additionally, the series will be backed by Sony Pictures Animation, with Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan of Ghost Corps serving as executive producers. This marks the third animated series in the Ghostbusters franchise, following The Real Ghostbusters (1986-1991) and Extreme Ghostbusters (1997).

Meanwhile, the franchise began in 1984 with the release of of the original Ghostbusters movie, directed by Ivan Reitman and written by Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis.

The film starred Bill Murray, Aykroyd, Ramis, and Ernie Hudson as parapsychologists who start a ghost-catching business in New York City. It was followed by a sequel in 1989.

In 2016, a reboot was released in 2016, directed by Paul Feig. This movie featured an all-female team of Ghostbusters, played by Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig, Kate McKinnon, and Leslie Jones.

Then in 2021, Jason Reitman, son of the late Ivan Reitman co-wrote and directed Ghostbusters: Afterlife, which served as a direct sequel to the original two movies, focusing on a new generation of Ghostbusters while paying homage to the original cast and storyline.

After that came its sequel titled Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire which came out in theatres this year during in March.

Kalan is also known for writing the comics series Spider-Man and the X-Men and in podcast circles for co-hosting The Flop House.

With his comedic writing expertise along with Reitman and Kenan's creative vision, the new Ghostbusters animated series will capture the spirit of the beloved franchise while also offering a fresh perspective for a new generation of fans.