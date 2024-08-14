Cinema without borders: Childhood in times of conflict through the lens of 'Mexico 86'

With the Paris Olympics having just concluded, a topic that often came up for discussion was to do with the inescapable blend of sports and politics. In his latest film, Mexico 86, Belgian-Guatemalan filmmaker Cesar Diaz consciously chooses the 1986 FIFA World Cup held in Mexico as a backdrop to tell a trenchant story—a mix of fact and fiction—about the resistance against the corrupt and violent Guatemalan military dictatorship of the day. However, more than that, the 1986 World Cup, which has gone down in history for Argentina’s unhindered victory, Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” goal and the spectators’ Mexican Wave, also becomes a playground to unspool an affecting mother-son saga. A case of the lows of the human struggles for liberty, equality, justice, solidarity, and fraternity on the one hand and the highs of sporting achievement, familial bonds, and togetherness on the other.

The film, which premiered recently at the ongoing Locarno Film Festival, is Diaz’s tribute of sorts to his revolutionary mother, who was part of the armed struggle to bring about a political, economic, and social transformation in Guatemala. For such dedicated activists “there is often no room to fulfil their roles as parents”, writes Diaz in his director’s note. His protagonist Maria (Berenice Bejo) doesn’t either. Facing death threats at home, the rebel flees to Mexico leaving behind an infant son in the care of her mother. Ten years later, when Marco (Matheo Labbe) comes to live with her and her partner in crime Miguel (Leonardo Ortizgris), she finds her professional commitments as a rebel coming in the way of her personal responsibilities as a mother and vice versa. What side then would she pick to be on? How would she resolve these contradictions on which her life is built?

She refuses to let him go back to her old and ailing mother. But will she have the time to tend to him when he falls sick? Will she be able to make up for the lost time when it comes to filling up the large, gaping holes of her absence from his life? Will they be able to stay together in this life or will their journeys continue to run parallel? Diaz was himself born in the thick of the Civil War in Guatemala and his mother went into exile to Mexico when he was three. Much of the film is rooted in the real, the immediacy of his own experience.