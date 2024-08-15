Daniel Craig’s first look from Luca Guadagnino’s 'Queer' out

With director Luca Guadagnino’s Queer set to premiere at the Venice Film Festival, the festival’s organiser La Biennale di Venezia dropped the first-look poster for Daniel Craig’s character on social media. Craig looks like he has been transported back to 1940s Mexico in the first-look poster.

Based on William S Burroughs’ semi-autobiographical novel Queer, the film stars Craig as the author’s alter ego. The film revolves around his character Lee, who resides in a community of American college-goers with part-time employment and bar owners who depend on GI Bill benefits.

The themes of the book cover drug abuse and sex, with Lee growing an infatuation for Allerton, a younger and discharged US Navy serviceman. A drug consumer, Allerton stays indifferent to the sexual advances from Lee but eventually relents to them.

The cast also includes Drew Starkey, Lesley Manville, Jason Schwartzman, Michael Borremans, David Lowery, Andra Ursuta, and singer-songwriter Omar Apollo.

Guadagnino’s Challengers screenwriter Justin Kuritzkes adapted Burroughs’ Queer for the silver screen, in association with the filmmaker.