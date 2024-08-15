English

Heather Graham joins 'They Will Kill You' cast

Graham’s recent horror films include Joe Lynch’s 'Suitable Flesh' and Daniel Di Grado’s 'Oracle.'
Actress Heather Graham takes part in the Women in Film Speaker Series' 'Sexual and Gender Abuse in the Workplace' panel discussion.Photo | AP
Heather Graham is the latest actor to join the cast of the thriller They Will Kill You. Kirill Sokolov will direct the film from a screenplay he co-wrote with Alex Litvak. Set to go on floors this September, it has Zazie Beetz playing the lead.

Billed as a horror film laced with black humour, They Will Kill You stars Beetz as a woman who gets the job of a housekeeper at an NYC edifice through an advertisement. She accepts the role without realising that many went missing in this community over time.

The makers are yet to reveal the specifics of Graham’s character. The film also stars Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton.

David Ellison, Don Granger and Dana Goldberg will produce They Will Kill You through Skydance, alongside Andy and Barbara Muschietti as well as Dan Kagan.

Graham’s recent horror films include Joe Lynch’s Suitable Flesh and Daniel Di Grado’s Oracle.

Meanwhile, the actor also has Chosen Family, a comedy she also wrote and directed, and Place of Bones in the pipeline.

Heather Graham
They Will Kill You

