Nick Jonas finds joy in travelling with daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas

Travelling with a toddler presents its own set of challenges, from meticulous planning to packing extra supplies. For Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, who welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas earlier this year, the experience has been uniquely special.

Nick Jonas, shared his thoughts on travelling with his 11-month-old daughter. He described the process as "pretty funny" due to the sheer amount of gear needed. Despite the extra effort, Jonas finds joy in rediscovering familiar places through his daughter's eyes, calling it a "special" experience.

Nick and Priyanka’s journey to parenthood has had its hurdles, with Malti spending significant time in the hospital due to her premature birth. Now, the couple enjoys sharing their moments with Malti on social media, albeit with her face often obscured by a heart emoji.

Recently, Priyanka Chopra shared a heartwarming image of herself with Malti from their trip to India. In another post, she documented Malti’s first visit to New York City, capturing the family's excitement for this new adventure.