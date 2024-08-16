'Friends' star Matthew Perry death: Assistant among five, including two doctors, charged

Five people have been charged for their involvement in the drug-related death of Matthew Perry. The actor known for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, died in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.

The recent developments surrounding the death of our beloved star are far more sinister than initially believed. What was once classified as an accidental drowning is now transitioning into a complex case potentially involving homicide.

A post-mortem examination found a high concentration of ketamine in his blood and determined the "acute effects" of the controlled substance had killed him.

According to federal court documents filed in California, Matthew’s assistant and an acquaintance collaborated with two doctors and a drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, popularly known as "the Ketamine Queen", to obtain tens of thousands of dollars worth of ketamine for Perry, who had a long history of substance abuse.

Additionally, it was uncovered that the doctors discussed how much the former Friends star might be willing to pay in a series of text messages, using derogatory language to refer to him.

“They knew what they were doing was wrong,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said as he announced the charges on Thursday. "They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr Perry. But they did it anyway,” he remarked.