'Friends' star Matthew Perry death: Assistant among five, including two doctors, charged

Five people have been charged for their involvement in the drug-related death of Matthew Perry. The actor known for his role as Chandler Bing in the sitcom Friends, died in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023.
The recent developments surrounding the death of our beloved star are far more sinister than initially believed. What was once classified as an accidental drowning is now transitioning into a complex case potentially involving homicide.
A post-mortem examination found a high concentration of ketamine in his blood and determined the "acute effects" of the controlled substance had killed him.
According to federal court documents filed in California, Matthew’s assistant and an acquaintance collaborated with two doctors and a drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, popularly known as "the Ketamine Queen", to obtain tens of thousands of dollars worth of ketamine for Perry, who had a long history of substance abuse.
Additionally, it was uncovered that the doctors discussed how much the former Friends star might be willing to pay in a series of text messages, using derogatory language to refer to him.
“They knew what they were doing was wrong,” U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada said as he announced the charges on Thursday. "They knew what they were doing was risking great danger to Mr Perry. But they did it anyway,” he remarked.
A press release by the US Department of Justice (DOJ), reveals that three of the five individuals have already pleaded guilty or agreed to plead guilty
While Matthew's assistant Kenneth Iwamasa, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiring to distribute ketamine causing death, and two other people - Eric Fleming and Dr Mark Chavez - also pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute drugs unlawfully.
Dr Salvador Plasencia, accused of supplying ketamine to Perry, is charged with falsifying records. Alleged dealer Jasveen Sangha faces nine counts, including conspiracy to distribute ketamine and distribution of ketamine resulting in death.
Both pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday. However, prosecutors stated that Plasencia could get up to 120 years in prison if convicted while Sangha could get life in prison.
When announcing the charges on Thursday, Estrada said investigators could have believed that Matthew "fell back into addiction" around Fall 2023 and noted his vulnerability as a recovering addict.
Matthew Perry detailed his decades-long struggles with drug addiction in his 2022 memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing.” He wrote that he began abusing prescription medication after he was involved in a jet ski accident on the set of the 1997 film Fools Rush In and was prescribed Vicodin.
The beloved actor's death was met with shock worldwide, especially for all Chandler Bing fans.